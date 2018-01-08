Debra Messing called out E!’s gender pay gap while being interviewed on E!

Will & Grace star Debra Messing has criticised the E! network for failing to pay women the same as men in a live interview on the channel.

Arriving at the Golden Globes, Messing referenced the departure of presenter Catt Sadler, who resigned in December after learning her male co-star earned almost double her salary.

Messing told host Giuliana Rancic: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her."

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

Catt Sadler responded to Messing's support, telling BuzzFeed News: "I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Time’s Up."

Eva Longoria also criticised E! while being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on the channel.

Standing alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Longoria stated: "We support gender equity and equal pay and we hope E! follows that lead with Catt."

Eva Longoria piles on E!: "We support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well. We stand with you, Catt."



Ryan Seacrest: " I love Catt. We love her." pic.twitter.com/rtKoBO5XCW — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018

The awards show was overshadowed by the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood, with many stars taking a stand on the night.

Many celebs took activists with them as guests to shine a spotlight on issues of gender and racial justice instead of fashion on the red carpet.

Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Susan Sarandon, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Michelle Williams were among the actresses who were accompanied by advocates in a “show of support for victims of sexual harassment and assault”.

The nominees and presenters also dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual violence.

Many male celebrities in attendance, including Tom Hanks, James Franco and Gary Oldman, joined their colleagues in taking a stand, by dressing in black and wearing ’Time’s Up’ pins.

Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin as she arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Time’s Up is the campaign to end gender discrimination across all industries, which is being backed by a number of Hollywood heavyweights,

- PA, additional reporting by Steve Neville.

