Debate is raging over a new female pedestrian crossing in Australia

Back to Discover Home

Melbourne has unveiled 10 traffic light figures wearing skirts on road crossings in the city to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The trial crossings were paid for by a group made up of businesses and community groups and will be in place for 12 months.

“The aim is to move towards one-to-one male and female representation across the state of Victoria,” Martine Letts, chief executive of the Committee for Melbourne, told ABC.

Although some were pleased about the changes…

…some people did have a few issues with the new lights.

Why do skirts mean female?

Why spend so much time on this when there are more pressing issues?

Others took a more comedic approach.

What do you think? Ridiculous gimmick or serious move towards representation?
KEYWORDS: International Women's Day, Melbourne, Signals, Skirt, traffic lights, Women

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover