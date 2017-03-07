Debate is raging over a new female pedestrian crossing in Australia

Melbourne has unveiled 10 traffic light figures wearing skirts on road crossings in the city to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Melbourne introduces female traffic light figures https://t.co/3A3VmgVQVl pic.twitter.com/jSK65DgZ72 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) March 7, 2017

The trial crossings were paid for by a group made up of businesses and community groups and will be in place for 12 months.

“The aim is to move towards one-to-one male and female representation across the state of Victoria,” Martine Letts, chief executive of the Committee for Melbourne, told ABC.

Although some were pleased about the changes…

@anguslivingston because god forbid that the default for everything not be male pic.twitter.com/VAQsmVMgk0 — Sarah Holloway (@SarahEHoll) March 7, 2017

People are making a fuss over women pedestrian lights in Melbourne, when some German cities have had Ampelfrauen for YEARS! pic.twitter.com/k2dKaYJzQr — James Findlay (@james_findlay) March 7, 2017

…some people did have a few issues with the new lights.

Why do skirts mean female?

How dare people assume the person on the traffic light was a man! You can just assume gender like that people! #MelbTraffic #Melbourne — MaTtY (@MattyMcP25) March 7, 2017

melbourne implementing "female" pedestrian crossing lights.



watch them put a skirt and tits on a stick figure and call it a day 😒😒 — amy (@katsudonkatsuki) March 7, 2017

Why spend so much time on this when there are more pressing issues?

Over 42,000 Australian women are homeless while we spend thousands to include female figures in the Melbourne traffic lights... #ridiculous — Ellie McKenzie (@elliemck3nzie) March 7, 2017

Pol. Correct gone nuts. Gender equality on traffic lights. Use stick figures and use $$ to improve life for vision impaired. — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) March 7, 2017

Fighting the systematic oppression of women in the Middle East & much of Africa? Pfft. Let's focus on the big issues! pic.twitter.com/XS3UbtgM1p — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 6, 2017

Instead of changing walking men into women@ traffic lights, why not take the GST off female hygiene products? I'm sure it will cost the same — mayyyvis (@MrsTempu5_Fugit) March 7, 2017

Others took a more comedic approach.

can we change the traffic lights to this pic.twitter.com/atDvqmvWFH — sarah (@underrexposed) March 7, 2017

idk, I think they went too far when they made Melbourne's countdown traffic lights flash "THE PAY GAP IS 87c TO THE $" pic.twitter.com/SSEaZDGAcg — Justin McArthur (@ThreeWordSlogan) March 7, 2017

What do you think? Ridiculous gimmick or serious move towards representation?