Dear millennials, this is what we had to put up with watching TV with our parents

Foil, Arms & Hog do it again, this time with a sketch every adult over the age of 25 can relate to - watching TV with your parents.

As WhatsApp’n your mom from upstairs to bring you up with iPad charger so it doesn’t go dead during your Netflix binge is standard life for the millennials of today, it’s nice to reminisce.

Back to those days of, “Turn on RTÉ One …. Meh, see what’s on RTÉ Two … back to one”.

Before you do, we’d recommend grabbing the attention of the nearest member of generation Y to watch it with.

The craytors have it too good.