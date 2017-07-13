Dear Mayweather, please don’t use the word eejit

Ding! Ding! Round two in the series of press conference’s between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather before their fight in August.

This time the duo appeared in Toronto, Canada.

After McGregor attended the Los Angeles confrontation in a suit aimed to insult the boxer, we were expecting Mayweather to hit back even harder this time around.

The suit says fuck you pic.twitter.com/y5pargzIsC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2017

Turns out, he just made the crowd (and our entire nation) cringe with his trash talk to McGregor.

Mayweather gives it all that until he confidently walks up to the UFC champ and calls him an “eejit”.

No, just NO.

Jump to 10:03 to see the exact moment in all it’s glory.

The holy mortifying shame of it.

Floyd Mayweather calling McGregor an "eejit" is pretty hilarious cultural moment. Hope before 2017 ends Trump calls someone an eejit. — Mark O'Toole (@M_OToole) July 12, 2017

Does Mayweather think eejit is a curse or a proper insult in Ireland?? #MayweatherMcGregor — SamanthaNíGháirnéir (@samnighairneir) July 12, 2017

Mayweather called Conor an eejit last night😂😂 good one floyd, you got em. — Rob Burch (@BobbyBurch_) July 13, 2017

I think mayweather thought the word eejit was more offensive than it actually is. What a Fucking eejit — Eoin O'Shea (@EoinTHFC) July 12, 2017

Whoever tipped Mayweather off to call #McGregor an eejit was 28yrs 2 late Common phrase in Ireland and only means something if mom says it! — Rachel Charles (@PitchInk) July 13, 2017

The boxer also donned our tri-colour around his shoulders, which you can imagine didn’t go down too well.