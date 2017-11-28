Dealz confirm return of 'Twin Peaks' chocolate bar after dispute over shape

Dealz has confirmed its highly anticipated "Twin Peaks" €1.50 chocolate bar will go on sale across Ireland for the first time at 8.00am on Monday, December 4.

The 180g bar was first unveiled in June but had its launch unexpectedly delayed; Dealz will finally launch Twin Peaks in brand new packaging in in stores next week.

Customers will then be able to choose a bar for €1.50 that has 20% more chocolate than Dealz’ best-selling Toblerone.

Twin Peaks bars were reviewed in secret blind taste tests where two in three customers preferred it to Toblerone.

Twin Peaks which have a familiar flavour to Toblerone’s Swiss chocolate nougat, are inspired by Shropshire's Wrekin and Ercall hills and created by specialist Walkers Chocolates.

Kraft, owners of Cadburys complained about the shape of the Dealz original bar.

Following discussions, the first 500,000 bars will be on sale in Ireland and the UK throughout December in their original shape.

Chris Burns, Dealz trading controller says customers have been missing out.

He said: "In the last 12 months we believe our customers alone have missed out on 250 tonnes of chocolate after the size of their favourite item was chopped.

"Although it's been a longer climb than we expected, we're pleased customers will finally get to taste our Twin Peaks - 180g of delicious chocolate, for just €1.50”.