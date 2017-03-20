DCU student candidate has just raised the bar with this star-studded video

Forget stickers and lollipops, student union elections around Ireland have upped their game in the last few years.

Last month we saw one SU president candidate in Cork impress by reenacting the famous doorstep scene from Love Actually.

Now, DCU Student Union president candidate Niall Behan has made this seriously impressive video featuring some of his “real supporters”.

You know, Linda Martin, Ronan Keating, Joe Duffy, X-Factor’s Wagner, the cast of Fair City and the Dublin GAA team, just to name a few.

Gone with the days we would be inundated with packets of free Haribo.