David Geaney gives the world goosebumps on Britain's Got Talent

David Geaney took to the stage tonight as part of the third Britain's Got Talent’s semi final.

During the show’s audition stages, the 22-year-old not only wowed viewers with his impressive Irish dancing skills, he performed in sync with a video recording of himself.

And tonight, he upped his game to something we didn’t even know was possible - dancing to a remix of Over the Rainbow

A definite first in the world of Irish Dancing.

Channeling the darker side with larger projection of himself, the dancer shone in his silver shoes.

After his performance, Aleesha described it as very “Game of Thrones-esque”.

Again, it just needs to be seen to be believed.