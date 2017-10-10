Dashcam footage captures police chasing stolen ambulance

This is the dashcam footage of police chasing after a stolen ambulance.

The incident was shared by Macomb County Sheriff Department in the US state of Michigan.

It shows the ambulance weaving through traffic, across lanes and at one point going off-road.

The ambulance careers down a steep hill into a grassy park before rejoining the carriageway.

A 21-year-old man has been charged after an ambulance was stolen from a hospital in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

The footage of the October 7 incident was initially shared on the Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

“Our office responded to an ambulance that was just stolen from a local hospital. MedStar workers had entered the hospital to drop off a patient, leaving the ambulance parked just outside,” the Facebook post read.

“A brief chase ensued through the city of Mount Clemens where the ambulance was stopped and the male driver taken into custody by Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies.”