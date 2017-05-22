Dara O Briain receives a letter from Theresa May but it contains one huge mistake

Over the years, poor Dara Ó Briain has had his fair share of Irish/British controversy.

The comedian continuously gets mistaken for being British as he has resided in London for the past 10+ years with his wife, Susan and their children.

Although the Bray native continuously backs up his roots using a cúpla focal, today he came across something that dumbfounded him.

A Theresa May election campaign letter popping through his letter box addressed to both him and Briain.

Cue the entire national partaking in a mass eye-roll.
By Anna O'Donoghue

