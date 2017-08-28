Daniel O’Donnell and a host of country stars come to the aid of Donegal flood victims

Daniel O’Donnell has made a pledge to help the people on the Inishowen peninsula whose lives have been devastated by the torrential rain of last week which has displaced many locals from their homes and livelihood.

During his current sold-out Irish tour Daniel saw the turmoil in Donegal unfold on TV news and immediately responded to a call from local woman Deirdre Grant who was putting together a fundraising event.

A few phone calls later and the true spirit of country music was revealed as a line-up of stars emerged for “Flood Aid for Inishowen”.

Daniel will be joined on stage by Declan Nearney, Johnny Brady, Dominic and Barry Kirwan, and Nathan Carter with the house band.

The highly anticipated event takes place in the Aura Centre in Letterkenny next Sunday, September 3 at 3pm.

Well known Donegal personality Noel Cunningham will host the show ably assisted by Phil Mack from the Keep it Country Music Channel as he has family in Inishowen.

Daniel says that Donegal people are generous and kind, and they will come out in force to support their own. “I’m sure like myself you are all shocked and horrified but thank God nobody lost their lives” he said, “As well as the money raised we hope that the people of Inishowen will derive some sort of comfort from this show of support and that their plight is being heard”.

The organisers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the many people who have already contacted them offering help.

Tickets cost €30 and go on Sale on Monday through local outlets and at the Aura Centre.

They are also available through ticketmaster midweek and will be subject to an added service charge. All proceeds, after costs, going to the Red Cross.

All artists have offered their services free of charge.