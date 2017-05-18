Dan Snow's grisly history tales suggest Donald Trump might not be the worst-treated politician ever

When US President Donald Trump claimed no politician had been treated worse or more unfairly than him, there were probably a fair few historians tearing their hair out.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media,” said Trump at a speech to the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

“You can’t let them get you down,” he continued. “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

Well, historian and TV presenter Dan Snow was one of those experts baffled by the US president’s claims, so he took to Twitter to set a few things straight.

Well, the Emperor Valerian was captured in battle, enslaved, used as a foot-stool, forced to drink molten gold and then skinned and stuffed. https://t.co/GoDXp0ZJEq — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) May 17, 2017

Trump has endured a difficult time since entering office, facing protests, opposition to healthcare plans, and an inquiry into campaign ties with Russia.

Further to that, Democratic congressman Al Green has called for the impeachment of Trump from the floor of the House.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 17, 2017

Even so, Snow gave plenty of examples to show Trump that other leaders had probably had it worse than him.

After Oliver Cromwell died his corpse was exhumed, hung, drawn and quartered. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) May 17, 2017

The examples used by the 38-year-old were particularly grisly.

Patrice Lumumba: Congo's 1st democratically elected Prime Minister. Faced Belgian sabotage, insurgency, a coup, was shot & dissolved in acid — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) May 17, 2017

Edward II had his lover murdered, his wife invaded with her boyfriend, he was deposed & murdered, possibly with a red hot poker in the arse — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) May 17, 2017

Empress Cixi was forced into a harem, denied her freedom, had her intimates killed, saw her country occupied by foreigners & was poisoned — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) May 17, 2017

And it wasn’t just Snow that felt the need to provide some evidence to the contrary of Trump’s statement – historian, writer and presenter Simon Schama shared a gruesome piece of history as well.

@BBCBreaking de Witt brothers in 1672, torn apart by the crowd in The Hague, and choice pieces of them sold as mementos - how much for tiny digits? — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) May 17, 2017

Hopefully nobody was having their breakfast when they read that.