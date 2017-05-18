Dan Snow's grisly history tales suggest Donald Trump might not be the worst-treated politician ever

When US President Donald Trump claimed no politician had been treated worse or more unfairly than him, there were probably a fair few historians tearing their hair out.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media,” said Trump at a speech to the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

“You can’t let them get you down,” he continued. “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

Well, historian and TV presenter Dan Snow was one of those experts baffled by the US president’s claims, so he took to Twitter to set a few things straight.

Trump has endured a difficult time since entering office, facing protests, opposition to healthcare plans, and an inquiry into campaign ties with Russia.

Further to that, Democratic congressman Al Green has called for the impeachment of Trump from the floor of the House.

Even so, Snow gave plenty of examples to show Trump that other leaders had probably had it worse than him.

The examples used by the 38-year-old were particularly grisly.

And it wasn’t just Snow that felt the need to provide some evidence to the contrary of Trump’s statement – historian, writer and presenter Simon Schama shared a gruesome piece of history as well.

Hopefully nobody was having their breakfast when they read that.
