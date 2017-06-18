Dads everywhere have been posting pictures of their amazing Father's Day gifts

It’s every dad’s favourite day of the year, and fathers across the world have been posting pictures to prove it.

Here are some of our favourites making the rounds:

The chocolate surprise

Best Fathers Day present ..beer and chocolate 👏 pic.twitter.com/WiujjyE4Ub — billy waterston (@BeeDubya64) June 18, 2017

A heartfelt message from children to parent – just with the aid of chocolate and sweets.

And when you’ve finished reading it, you can eat the extras: what’s not to like?

The ultra-niche

My Fathers day present.... I shit you not! pic.twitter.com/ar8ZHumpC1 — Mr Blonde (@MrBlonde123) June 18, 2017

Well, bird noises might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but someone’s got to love them…

The spoiled rotten

Happy Father's Day to one of the greatest fathers I happen to know. I hope you enjoy your gifts and home cooked breakfast. 😇❤ pic.twitter.com/5VY2b5DLGW — 🌈 (@Idekrobynx) June 18, 2017

Two massive bags of gifts? Don’t mind if I do.

The quality me time

Loving this fathers day and pub later as well - I must be the Best!#seinfeld #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/FnzPOwzOKN — Frazman (@davidandtilly) June 18, 2017

Sometimes the best gift of all is being granted some personal space.

Time to put your feet up.

The breakfast in bed

olivia made me breakfast in bed for fathers day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3iUKcXVU0a — Alan (@alanburns88) June 18, 2017

From luxury to the downright strange.

But excellent service, all the same.

The decadent

Happy father's day to me 😍 👌 pic.twitter.com/0wgTH95VaN — Pogbataryan (@leefry67) June 18, 2017

A port in the sun? Go on then.

The gamer

You’re never too old to get the most from figurines.

The tech savvy

My 7 year old sons #FathersDay card look at how much @Google has influenced them. pic.twitter.com/qZ2ARhpoiw — Anoop Mohan (@anoopmohan79) June 18, 2017

This is the most adorable thing ever made.

What a great Father’s Day this is shaping up to be.