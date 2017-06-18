Dads everywhere have been posting pictures of their amazing Father's Day gifts

It’s every dad’s favourite day of the year, and fathers across the world have been posting pictures to prove it.

Here are some of our favourites making the rounds:

The chocolate surprise

A heartfelt message from children to parent – just with the aid of chocolate and sweets.

And when you’ve finished reading it, you can eat the extras: what’s not to like?

The ultra-niche

Well, bird noises might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but someone’s got to love them…

The spoiled rotten

Two massive bags of gifts? Don’t mind if I do.

The quality me time

Sometimes the best gift of all is being granted some personal space.

Time to put your feet up.

The breakfast in bed

From luxury to the downright strange.

But excellent service, all the same.

The decadent

A port in the sun? Go on then.

The gamer

You’re never too old to get the most from figurines.

The tech savvy

This is the most adorable thing ever made.

What a great Father’s Day this is shaping up to be.
