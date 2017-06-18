Dads everywhere have been posting pictures of their amazing Father's Day gifts
It’s every dad’s favourite day of the year, and fathers across the world have been posting pictures to prove it.
Here are some of our favourites making the rounds:
The chocolate surprise
Best Fathers Day present ..beer and chocolate 👏 pic.twitter.com/WiujjyE4Ub— billy waterston (@BeeDubya64) June 18, 2017
A heartfelt message from children to parent – just with the aid of chocolate and sweets.
And when you’ve finished reading it, you can eat the extras: what’s not to like?
The ultra-niche
My Fathers day present.... I shit you not! pic.twitter.com/ar8ZHumpC1— Mr Blonde (@MrBlonde123) June 18, 2017
Well, bird noises might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but someone’s got to love them…
The spoiled rotten
Happy Father's Day to one of the greatest fathers I happen to know. I hope you enjoy your gifts and home cooked breakfast. 😇❤ pic.twitter.com/5VY2b5DLGW— 🌈 (@Idekrobynx) June 18, 2017
Two massive bags of gifts? Don’t mind if I do.
The quality me time
Loving this fathers day and pub later as well - I must be the Best!#seinfeld #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/FnzPOwzOKN— Frazman (@davidandtilly) June 18, 2017
Sometimes the best gift of all is being granted some personal space.
Time to put your feet up.
The breakfast in bed
olivia made me breakfast in bed for fathers day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3iUKcXVU0a— Alan (@alanburns88) June 18, 2017
From luxury to the downright strange.
But excellent service, all the same.
The decadent
Happy father's day to me 😍 👌 pic.twitter.com/0wgTH95VaN— Pogbataryan (@leefry67) June 18, 2017
A port in the sun? Go on then.
The gamer
Little #FathersDay present from me to me @OriginalFunko @TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/Jvn5wG7RP6— THEKINGINTHENORTH (@ryannnturner) June 18, 2017
You’re never too old to get the most from figurines.
The tech savvy
My 7 year old sons #FathersDay card look at how much @Google has influenced them. pic.twitter.com/qZ2ARhpoiw— Anoop Mohan (@anoopmohan79) June 18, 2017
This is the most adorable thing ever made.
What a great Father’s Day this is shaping up to be.
