CuteAnimalTweetoff: Organisations compete with adorable animal pics on Twitter

Zoos and animal sanctuaries around the world have begun a social media contest competing for the most adorable animal picture or video.

The humourous competition is being compiled under the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff with various organisations and businesses posting images and clips of animals being incredibly cute.

The competition was kicked off by the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington and has been widely embraced by animal lovers working in institutes around the world.

Here are some of the contenders vying for the coveted title of 'Cutest animal'

Meet Haggis, Tattie and Neeps at @DT_Ballymena - we think they win at #cuteanimaltweetoff :) pic.twitter.com/ekrksnXg8T — Dogs Trust (@DogsTrust) January 27, 2017

And now time for everyone's favorite mode of transportation..... the PUPPY CART!!! #PuppyTime #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/5cykqLxgVQ — Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) January 27, 2017

If there is any #voterfraud with #cuteanimaltweetoff this baby tamandua will sniff it out! pic.twitter.com/geZDfFqVip — San Antonio Zoo (@SanAntonioZoo) January 27, 2017

Here at the #AustraliaZooWildlifeHospital we get to meet the cutest animals in the world & also save their lives! #cuteanimaltweetoff 🐨🦎🌏 pic.twitter.com/I6QB0wid8C — Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 26, 2017

It’s impossible not to fawn all over the baby sitatunga and steenbok! RT if you think our #DisneyAnimals are cute too! #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/NGETX6kpNT — WDW Today (@WDWToday) January 26, 2017

Not to be nosy, but let’s see how many likes this #rhino calf can get! #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/iNklHGGwtF — The Wilds (@thewilds) January 26, 2017

Nothing to see here - just a river otter snuggling with his stuffed animals #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/bbBAHh2OGY — Aquarium of the Bay (@AquariumOTheBay) January 26, 2017

Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017

Leapin' Lemurs the #cuteanimaltweetoff is going strong. Behold our baby sifaka lemur. He's kind of cute, right? 💛 pic.twitter.com/9dNfyeJJ2d — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017

Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff #OtterlyAdorable pic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ — Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, 2017

@SarahJanetHill Um, hi. 👋 Kilgore the bobcat here, reporting for duty in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. He's adorable and rescued. pic.twitter.com/OReyk5q0B7 — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017

So. Much. Cuteness!!