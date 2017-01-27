#CuteAnimalTweetoff: Organisations compete with adorable animal pics on Twitter

Zoos and animal sanctuaries around the world have begun a social media contest competing for the most adorable animal picture or video.

The humourous competition is being compiled under the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff with various organisations and businesses posting images and clips of animals being incredibly cute.

The competition was kicked off by the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington and has been widely embraced by animal lovers working in institutes around the world.

Here are some of the contenders vying for the coveted title of 'Cutest animal'

So. Much. Cuteness!!
