Cristiano Ronaldo brought his son to training and it’s all kinds of cute

At 32 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo might just be looking for an heir to his throne at Real Madrid and who better to look to than his son?

With CR7 not selected for Portugal’s upcoming friendly matches, he brought Cristiano Jr into work with him at Real Madrid, and the seven-year-old looked right at home.

Special guest today in training ground 👌👌👌❤️ pic.twitter.com/M0mG9Cueu9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 10, 2017

Two Ronaldos? You can almost hear defenders across La Liga quaking in their boots.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward is famous for his solo goals, but it looks like he’s forming quite the partnership with his son, as is evidenced by this clothing advert the two recently starred in.

It’s Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole for the clothing industry.

Of course, if Cristiano Jr wants to replace his father as one of the world’s greatest footballers, he’s got a few tricks to learn first.

Cristiano Jr’s got the shirt and the jeans – has he got the shoulder to go with it?