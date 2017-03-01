Cow tipping was mentioned on Gogglebox Ireland and it has sent the nation into a frenzy

It’s one of our favourite times of the week - when we sit down to the telly to watch other people sitting down at the telly, watching telly.

We know, we know.

This week the TV3 show has sent the nation into a frenzy when 16-year-old Tadhg explained what cow tipping was to his granny Ettie.

Cow tipping: The activity of creeping up to cows while they sleep and pushing them over.

The duo were watching last week’s Six One segment on the Clare farmer that delivered four identical calves when the conversation steered to the fact that cows sleep standing up.

Poor Ettie tried to convince Tadhg that all cows sleep sitting down in a meadow while he tried to teach her the ways of cow tipping.

As you can imagine, the conversation set Twitter on fire.

Have you ever found yourself cow tipping?