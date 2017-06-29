Couple return from gym visit to see their car at the bottom of a sinkhole

A US couple who parked their car outside a local gym this morning returned 30 minutes later to find it at the bottom of a sinkhole.

It swallowed up a parked car in the US city of St Louis, Missouri earlier today.

The white Toyota Camry was seen in the large hole in 6th Street, between Olive and Locust Streets.

It is not immediately clear what caused the collapse, which is reported to have happened at around 7am.

KMOV.com

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.