Couple invite President Michael D Higgins to their wedding and he responded

With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, we have to remember to continuously count our lucky stars.

And one of this country’s biggest stars, a star we are beyond lucky to have, is our president Michael D Higgins.

Sure, how could you not love him? Just look at his face beaming with Irish pride.

Although it’s pretty clear we all have a grá for him, one girl went that extra mile and invited him to her wedding.

Katie Makk sent an invitation to Áras an Uachtaráin on a wim and he actually replied.

So for the craic I sent an invite to my wedding to @PresidentIRL - today I received this in the post 🤣🤣 good auld Michael D!! ☘☘ pic.twitter.com/5b8aHUbFlx — KatieAmakk (@katie_makk) July 28, 2017

And not just any reply, a personalised reply.

The letter in full reads:

"Dear Katie and Alan,

"President Higgins has asked me to thank you most sincerely for your kind invitation to attend at the celebration of your wedding on..(blurred)

"Your thoughtfulness in extending the invitation is very much appreciated but the President regrets that, due to the extent of his commitments, it is not possible for him to accept.

“The President would like to wish you both every happiness for the future."

Well, this is awkward America.