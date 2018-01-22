Could your dog star in Legally Blonde the Musical?

If you think your dog is a superstar, now is your chance to show the country what they can do.

The producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are looking for a pooch to star in the upcoming shows at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

They are ideally looking for an ugly Bull Dog who is responsive and has a good temperament to take the role of Buster.

Doggy auditions will be held on February 8.

Those who think their pooch has what it takes can e-mail legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com with ’DUBLIN AUDITIONS’ in the subject title.

The e-mail should include your full name, address and contact number - as well as a photo of your dog, along with their name, breed and a brief description.

