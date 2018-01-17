Could you pass the cognitive test that Donald Trump took recently?

Would you be able to identify some of the most popular wild animals and name as many words beginning with the letter F as you can in one minute?

President Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson after his first medical check-up as president.

Then, you could be in with a chance of passing the cognitive test that Donald Trump took recently.

A test, similar to that of the cognitive fitness test which Donald Trump did "exceedingly well" in contains challenges which include listing particular words and digits.

According to White House doctor Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump scored a perfect 100% on the 30 question Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), created by medical professionals to test for dementia.

Dr Jackson said Mr Trump himself had requested to sit the test after questions about his mental health and was found to have "no cognitive issues whatsoever".

"I think he saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest," Jackson said. "And I think he wasn’t the least bit concerned that he had anything to hide."

Created in 2005, the MoCA is designed to assess attention, memory, concentration, language, orientation, visual skills, calculations and, fitting for the president of the United States of America, executive functions.

Taking about 10 minutes to complete, a score above 26 is a pass score and considered normal, while anything below 26 is a cause for a concern.

Candidates first have to copy a cube, link up numbers to the appropriate letter in the alphabet (A=1, B=2, C=3 etc). They are then asked to draw a clock with the hands showing the time of 11:10.

Candidates are then given three animals to identify before the memory section asks them to recite a list of words which are read out by the examiner.

This test is then repeated with numbers, with a series of three numbers to be recited backwards.

To test attention, the examiner reads a list of letters and the candidate has to tap with his or her hand when the letter A is read out.

Numeracy is examined by asking the candidate to subtract seven from 100 and repeat this operation five times with different numbers.

To test language, the candidate is asked to repeat two phrases and then recite as many words beginning with a certain letter as possible in one minute.

The abstraction test asks candidates to create a link between two words and the orientation test asks candidates to state what day of the week it is, as well as the month, date, year and what city they are currently in.

An example of the sort of test Mr Trump faced is available here.

- Digital Desk