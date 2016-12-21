Could this tiny travelling tampon change the way we think about periods?

Listen up ladies and lads! There’s a new tampon in town. His name’s Toni, and his mission is to change the way you think about periods.

Cass Clemmer, an artist from Washington, DC, began carrying around Toni the Tampon – a tampon with googly eyes – about a year ago and has been documenting its adventures on Instagram ever since.

And boy has Toni been places!

On a festive Christmas tree…

Leave it to me to find the one red bush in a sea of Christmas trees... #parforthecourse A photo posted by Toni the Tampon (@tonithetampon) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:29am PST

In a pencil case…

To the pub…

Some liquid courage before starting my five-day shift #wishmeluck #parttimejob #tonithetampon #menstrationmatters #periodpride A photo posted by Toni the Tampon (@tonithetampon) on Oct 20, 2015 at 11:02pm PDT

To a…skeleton?

Toni and an accompanying cast of friends are starring in a 20-page colouring book called The Adventures of Toni the Tampon, illustrated by Clemmer, in an effort to take away the shame from menstruation.

The book features characters based around different forms of women’s hygiene products, including the star Toni the Tampon, as well as Marina the Menstrual Cup, Sebastian the Sponge and Patrice the Pad.

Clemmer told Mashable: “I’m not asking everyone to jump for joy when their cycle comes — because for a lot of people, periods really suck.

“But the importance of this period colouring book and Toni’s Instagram is to help people talk about it, laugh about it, and even have a little bit of fun while dealing with the fact that their body is literally pushing out blood and tissue for days on end.”