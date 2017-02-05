Could this purple ice cream be the hottest food trend of 2017?
05/02/2017
There’s a new purple ice cream on the block that is popping up all over social media.
Ube ice cream, made out of yams, is being touted as the food trend of the year – despite not actually being a new development in the ice cream world.
The vegetable has always been a staple in the Philippines, and is used as an ingredient in a variety of sweet dishes including cakes and pastries as well as ice cream.
The bright lavender colour of the yams is all natural, as is the sweetness in taste, and they’re packed with all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients of the yams we’re all accustomed to, as well as extra antioxidants.
Could it count as your five a day? We think so.
