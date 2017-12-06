Could this be Ireland’s most unusual Christmas present?

In what could be Ireland’s most unusual present, a cottage is being auctioned as a Christmas gift for less than the price of a family car.

The cottage as a Christmas present is the brainchild of auctioneer Joe Brady of REA Brady, who feels that some lucky purchaser is going to end up with a bargain that will need a lot of work, but could turn out to be idyllic.

Killasanowel Cottage lies on 1.7 acres in rolling farmland 5km outside Carrick-On-Shannon.

It is being auctioned online on Tuesday December 19 with an advised minimum value of €25,000.

“For those with hectic city lives, this could be the best present they could give their family,” said Joe.

“It is a rural cottage in a tranquil setting that, with a lot of tender loving care, could be a family project and a home to make memories in.

“Let’s be clear, this is a project, but underneath that rough exterior is a diamond.

“This cottage is a traditional straight three-room cottage with rubble stone walls and a gabled roof, two chimneys and stone outbuildings.

“It sits on a very large site, measuring over 1.7 acres, and to the rear is a large more modern concrete and galvanised building that with repair and completion could be a great workshop or storage building.

“Also on the property is second row of old stone sheds which could be improved.

“You could easily add 40 sq m to bring the cottage up to 59 sq m – ample space for a good three-bedroom home while retaining that lovely cottage style and shape.”

The property is listed with REA Brady in Carrick on Shannon with an Advised Minimum Value of €25,000.

The online auction will take place on Tuesday Dec 19 at 12 noon and potential buyers need to register to bid at least a day before that.

For further detail go to www.reabrady.ie, email Joe Brady at joe@reabrady.ie or call 353 71 96 22 444.