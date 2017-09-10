Could 'The Force' help Wolves gain promotion. Mark Hamill thinks so
10/09/2017 - 16:59:40Back to Discover Home
Football fandom can be based on a number of things, including where you’re born, who you watched growing up, or even which kit takes your fancy – but there can’t be many people who found their club like Mark Hamill did.
The Star Wars actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the legendary films, appears to have chanced upon becoming a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan after some interactions on Twitter.
So @HamillHimself keeps liking tweets involving #Wolves .— Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) September 9, 2017
Is he a fan?
Is he just having some fun?
Help me Obi-Wan. You're our only hope!
Hamill replied, clarifying that while he hadn’t intended to become a Wolves fan, it’s certainly not something he regrets.
I am now. Never heard of them until 2 days ago. All because I "liked" a tweet from a #Wolves fan & they made me feel like family. Very nice!— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 9, 2017
Of course, the club themselves aren’t going to turn down the opportunity to have the Force on their side.
The force is strong here, @HamillHimself. Great to have you with us.— Wolves (@Wolves) September 9, 2017
🐺 pic.twitter.com/j4avG5Fi3A
With Wolves third in the Championship after six games, winning 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday, perhaps having a Jedi on hand is already helping.
When asked if I liked the"Wolves"I thought they meant the animal. But everyone got so excited-I HAD to be a fan-there's no turning back now!— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 9, 2017
The 4-4-2 is strong with this one.
Join the conversation - comment here