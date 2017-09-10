Could 'The Force' help Wolves gain promotion. Mark Hamill thinks so

Football fandom can be based on a number of things, including where you’re born, who you watched growing up, or even which kit takes your fancy – but there can’t be many people who found their club like Mark Hamill did.

The Star Wars actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the legendary films, appears to have chanced upon becoming a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan after some interactions on Twitter.

So @HamillHimself keeps liking tweets involving #Wolves .



Is he a fan?



Is he just having some fun?



Help me Obi-Wan. You're our only hope! — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) September 9, 2017

Hamill replied, clarifying that while he hadn’t intended to become a Wolves fan, it’s certainly not something he regrets.

I am now. Never heard of them until 2 days ago. All because I "liked" a tweet from a #Wolves fan & they made me feel like family. Very nice! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 9, 2017

Of course, the club themselves aren’t going to turn down the opportunity to have the Force on their side.

The force is strong here, @HamillHimself. Great to have you with us.



🐺 pic.twitter.com/j4avG5Fi3A — Wolves (@Wolves) September 9, 2017

With Wolves third in the Championship after six games, winning 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday, perhaps having a Jedi on hand is already helping.

When asked if I liked the"Wolves"I thought they meant the animal. But everyone got so excited-I HAD to be a fan-there's no turning back now! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 9, 2017

The 4-4-2 is strong with this one.