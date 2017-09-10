Could 'The Force' help Wolves gain promotion. Mark Hamill thinks so

Back to Discover Home

Football fandom can be based on a number of things, including where you’re born, who you watched growing up, or even which kit takes your fancy – but there can’t be many people who found their club like Mark Hamill did.

The Star Wars actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the legendary films, appears to have chanced upon becoming a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan after some interactions on Twitter.

Hamill replied, clarifying that while he hadn’t intended to become a Wolves fan, it’s certainly not something he regrets.

Of course, the club themselves aren’t going to turn down the opportunity to have the Force on their side.

With Wolves third in the Championship after six games, winning 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday, perhaps having a Jedi on hand is already helping.

The 4-4-2 is strong with this one.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Wolves, UK, Championship, football, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Twitter, Wolverhampton Wanderers, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover