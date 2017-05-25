Cork's Feelgood Friday festival experience kicks off tomorrow

Cork City Centre shoppers will feel like they're at a festival tomorrow, writes Pam Ryan.

Retailers, businesses, organisations and the City Council will host Feelgood Friday, an exciting event set to take place throughout the streets of the city on the last Friday of every month.

This month the event is collaborating with Music Generation to create "musical May-hum" in the city. Children, young people and adults are invited to join in on the musical fun, which will mostly be centred near the boardwalk on the South Mall from 12:30pm-8pm.

There's also going to be performances by young musicians from a range of programmes in partnership with Music Generation and a Rap and Beats Parade with GMC Beats, where young local rappers and musicians will 'rap-a-mile' of performances, starting and finshing near the footbridge on the South Mall.

Here's a full timetable of events:

Lord Mayor Councillor Des Cahill said: "Cork City is a really unique shopping destination. Everything is within walking distance and it's lively and family-friendly place to shop, dine and meet.

"The idea behind Feelgood Fridays is to reintroduce shoppers in Cork to the fun of shopping in the heart of their City.

"We are encouraging businesses across our wonderful city to make an extra special effort for their customers for Feelgood Friday, so come along and experience Cork at its best.”

