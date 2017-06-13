Cork team competes at Go for Life Games 2017

A team of elderly players representing Cork took part in the 2017 Go for Life Games held in DCU on Saturday.

The Cork team were one of 24 from across the country who participated in one of the biggest social sports events for older people in Ireland.

With 24 teams of over 300 people from 21 counties competing, there was some stiff competition on the day.

What began as a one-day event in 2012 is now a year-round happening, with older groups training in preparation for the event each year.

Cork Team Manager, Ruth Hornfeck, said, “We want to thank the Age & Opportunity team for providing such a great time for so many people at the Games event.”

“It was good fun and a lovely atmosphere. With so many happy smiling faces we could not help but enjoy the games. We travelled home on the train laughing and chatting, exhausted and refreshed at the same time.”

The games on the day included 'Lobbers', a game adapted from petanque and boules; 'Scidils', a two-sided adaptation of ten pin bowling using two skittles and 'Flisk' which is adapted from boccia and horseshoe pitching and were suitable for people of all levels of sporting ability.

Mary Harkin, Head of Sport & Physical Activity in Age & Opportunity was delighted with the response to the event.

All action here at the @Age_Opp Go for Life Games #GFLgames2017.. Fantastic event celebrating physical activity #BeActive pic.twitter.com/vqa5PjyyQ2 — HealthyIreland (@HealthyIreland) June 10, 2017

“The Go for Life Games are a real festival of physical activity, a celebration of sport. The kind of energy and enthusiasm that the Games inspire is proof that older people can continue, or even start, to live very healthy, active lives at any age,” she said.

“Those participating in the today’s event are also testament to the impact that the Go for Life programme has in local communities, empowering older people to keep fit and healthy on their own terms.”

