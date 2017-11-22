Cork shop can't keep up with demand for Barry's Tea gin

Gin has been becoming the tipple of choice for many Irish people in recent years, and one niche range is proving its popularity, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Blackwater Distillery teamed up with the quintessential Cork tea, Barry's, to produce a limited edition batch in time for Christmas.

"The chance to work with an Irish gin brand is something Barry’s Tea is proud of, and ties in perfectly to our long standing Irish heritage,” said Barry’s Tea Master Blender, Denis Daly.

It's out. It's limited. It's delicious. G& Tea A post shared by Blackwater Distillery (@blackwaterdistillery) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:48am PST

It is described as an "innovative gin" and uses Barry’s Tea Classic Blend, Sicilian lemons, sweet Spanish oranges, juniper berries and cinnamon.

There has been a huge demand for the batch, with one Cork business telling CIT Digital Marketing students they sold out quickly.

Michael Creedon, owner of Bradley’s Off Licence on North Main Street, says bottles of the spirit are flying out the door.

"It was crazy," he said. "Barry’s Tea is an iconic brand for Cork people and given that people are so mad for gin at the moment, it was a marriage made in heaven."

Mr Bradley posted on Facebook about the arrival of 15 bottles of gin to his shop on a Thursday evening.

By Saturday, over 50,000 people had seen the post and half of the stock had already been snapped up.

The latest shipment of the gin is available in Bradley's now, and in stockists nationwide.

A limited-edition bottle will cost you €35.