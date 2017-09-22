Cork people will love this UCC commissioned video and poem to mark Culture Night

UCC have released a video to celebrate Cork's Culture Night and highlight the city's designation as one of eight EU cities ‘ideal’ for culture.

To mark the occasion the college commissioned film-maker Jason Keane and award-winning poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa to capture Cork's cultural soul in words and images.

We reckon they have done a great job ...

Culture Night kicked off today with various events taking place around the city tonight.

For more information, check out their website https://culturenight.ie/