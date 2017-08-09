Cork nightclub hilariously helps girl who suffered major wardrobe malfunction on dancefloor

Let’s paint the scene for you:

You’ve planned a night out with the girls the weekend, decided to treat yourself to a brand new rigout and you’re all excited.

This weekend comes and you’re only weak for yourself in your new jumpsuit, giving it socks on the dancefloor.

Just as you’re throwing your best shapes, you hear a rip, followed by an unwelcomed breeze.

There it goes, the zip busts on your brand new jumpsuit.

Well, this is the exact dilemma Meabh from Cork was in over the weekend but don’t worry she had a team gather to help her out.

The girls first rallied together and decided that the cloakroom is the best place to venture for some help.

The ladies at the cloakroom at Tip Top nightclub offered Meabh with some plasters to keep her "derrière hidden" and some "medical strapping to keep the top of the jumpsuit" in place.

But as she stepped back onto the dancefloor, one band member could see she was struggling and supplied her with some duct tape.

And voila, behold the finished product:

Meabh posted the picture to the nightclub’s Facebook page to thank all of their staff who “came to [her] resuce”.

Our favourite part is her friend’s 'supportive' Snapchat caption.