Cork man 'driving 49 years' fails test for 15th time

Ray Heffernan was on Cork's Red FM this morning after failing his driving test for the 15th time.

Speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show, Mr Heffernan said he has been driving for 49 years and has never had an accident or a crash and has never been prosecuted for a road offence.

Discussing his 15th test, Mr Predeville went through the test with Mr Heffernan and found 37 faults of differing grades including the position on the road, not indicating at roundabouts and observation when reversing.

Mr Heffernan feels he is "blacklisted" said none of the errors occurred when he went out with his driving instructor Pat O'Mahony.

Mr Prendeville has previouly been out driving with Mr Heffernan (who has been on the show before) and said he felt perfectly safe in the car. Mr Prendeville said Red FM would continue to pay for his tests until he passed, something Mr Heffernan was very grateful for.

Mr Heffernan's insurance is currently at €950 and says he has driven all over Wales and in London.

While a court can't overturn the decision, they can instruct that test be resit and Mr Heffernan plans to lodge an appeal.

You can listen to the full interview below.