Cork has some new street art featuring a Game of Thrones legend

Mad About Cork have unveiled their latest creation in the city centre, featuring a former King of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new piece of urban art is of none other than Joffrey Baratheon, the king everyone loved to hate.

We started a new power box painting yest too. Here's a little vid of the reveal! Still to be finished... #BornInCork #BredInKingsLanding pic.twitter.com/0T3D4XM8UW — MadAboutCork (@MadAboutCork) April 9, 2017

Joffrey was famously played by Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who was born in Cork, hence receiving the honour of becoming part of the city's landscape.

The new mini mural can be found at the top of St Patrick's Street, at the beginning of St Patrick's Bridge.

Mad About Cork are a volunteer group who create different types of street art around Cork while also planting flowers to make a positive change to the city.

With a new season of Game of Thrones coming in July, the new Joffrey creation is sure to be a hit.

He may be King's Landing by birth, but he's Cork by the grace of the old gods and the new.