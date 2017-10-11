Cork comedy troupe unveil trailer for new RTÉ 2 show

Well-known Cork comedy troupe CCCahoots have unveiled the trailer for the three-part Comedy series coming to RTÉ 2 this December.

’The School’ is a mockumentary following the appointment of a new principal to a primary school just weeks before their Christmas nativity, with hilarious results.

The family-friendly show hopes to make people feel nostalgic for their own school days.

Focusing on a love/friendship triangle between the new principal, a long running teacher and the school secretary, with a dramatic finish on stage during the nativity.

Mr Hegarty launches a few far-fetched plans to make things difficult for the new principal but gets roped into some matchmaking in the process.

CCCahoots members play the three main roles. Tadhg Hickey portrays loveable loser Tom Hegarty, while Dominic Machale takes on the role of the new principal Mr. English. and Lauro O’Mahony appears as Briege Daly.

Hickey wrote and directed the series with additional material by the cast, including the many children who make up the supporting roles.