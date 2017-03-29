Cork comedians sum up every awkward conversation ever
29/03/2017 - 10:57:24Back to Discover Home
You know, you’ve been there, ”Hey, how are you? - “You too”.
Those awkward conversations that just make you want to curl up in a ball and there’s nothing you can do to escape them, they’re everywhere.
Especially when you’re out for a walk, as these Cork comedians hilariously display in their newest video.
If in doubt, bring up Trump.
Is it just us or are your toes curling? CRINGE.
Join the conversation - comment here