Cork comedians sum up every awkward conversation ever

You know, you’ve been there, ”Hey, how are you? - “You too”.

Those awkward conversations that just make you want to curl up in a ball and there’s nothing you can do to escape them, they’re everywhere.

Especially when you’re out for a walk, as these Cork comedians hilariously display in their newest video.

If in doubt, bring up Trump.

Is it just us or are your toes curling? CRINGE.
By Anna O'Donoghue

