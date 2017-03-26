Cork chipper makes mammies' wishes come true in hospital ward

Staff in a Cork hospital have thanked a local chipper for sending in fish suppers to all the mammies on their ward today, in recognition of the day that's in it (Mother's Day - you didn't forget did you??!).

Vivienne O'Sullivan, who works in St Joseph's ward in the city's Mercy Hospital, said one of her elderly patients said her one wish for Mother's day would be fish and chips from Murphys Chipper in Blackpool.

"I would have gladly gotten it for this lady but we couldn't do it for one of our patients and ignore the other mammys on our ward today," Vivienne wrote on facebook.

She reached out to Murphy's and they went above and beyond, sending over fish suppers for ALL the ward's mammies.

"I just wanna send a special thank you too Richard and all the staff at Murphy's chipper for the kind and generous offer on behalf of myself Vivienne, Vicky, Phil, Muireann the rest of the staff and all the Mammys here on St Josephs ward in the Mercy today," said Vivienne, who posted up a pic of one of the suppers.

Fair play, Murphys; fair play.





