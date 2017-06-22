Cork cáfe gets notions and serves coffee in an ice cream cone
It’s safe to say, the entire country has gone heatwave crazy over the last few days of glorious weather.
And with Irish sun, come notions - bbq’s, swimming pools, gazebos and the likes.
Although today, we have officially reached peak notions, as one Cork cafe is serving coffee in ice cream cones.
Union Grind, the same lads that gave us coffee in an easter egg, created this ingenious concept and it looks amazing.
So we had to do it ...😍😍😍 @TheDailyEdge @CorksRedFM @CoffeeCork @Independent_ie @irishexaminer pic.twitter.com/DIr2zCczf2— Union Grind (@uniongrindcork) June 22, 2017
