Cork barber goes above and beyond to show his compassion for autistic teen

Evan O’Dwyer from Cork has been getting his haircut in the same barbers for 14 years.

The 16-year-old, who has severe autism, went along to his regular appointment today when according to his mother Deirdre’s Facebook post, Evan “had other ideas”.

As soon as herself and her son entered the Baldy Barbers in Blackpool and his barber, Donnacha began to cut his hair, Evan wanted to leave and go back to his car.

“He decided he wanted to leave. He was at the scissors and ready to do destruction,” she said speaking to Cork’s 96FM.

With no hesitation, Donnacha and his brother Dylan helped him back to the car, which according to Deirdre is “his happy place”.

While there Donnacha decided to cut his hair right there and then in the backseat, where Evan felt at ease.

Afterwards Deirdre took to Facebook to praise the barber and his brother for their compassion, “It's great when you have a brilliant barber and who totally understand autism and who will go to any lengths to make your child feel comfortable”.

She went on to say to that the car soothes him, "I got a new car last July and there's 46,852km on my car. We do that much driving with him. It soothes him. It prevents a meltdown. If Evan is happy, we have a happy household".