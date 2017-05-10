Cork actors - or people who can act Cork - needed for new TV series

Corkonians - and people who can copy the Cork accent - are in demand

Do you wanna be an actor? Are you from Cork or can you do a spot-on Cork accent?

Then this could be your lucky break.

As most people know by now, The Young Offenders movie is being turned into a six part TV series.

The new BBC TV show is now looking for it's cast and this could be your time to shine.

Vico Films have an online application form for anyone who wants to be considered for the series.

The application asks for two five minute YouTube clips, one in your own accent and one in a rehearsed Cork accent.

Here is a link to the application form.