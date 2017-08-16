Cops call for fashion police back-up on robbery suspect wearing jorts
Cops have alerted the fashion police to a robbery suspect because he is seen wearing denim shorts on CCTV.
St Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a post on social media and criticised his fashion sense.
This guy wears jorts and robs Walgreens stores. Contact us or the fashion police if you can identify. pic.twitter.com/mZgxVp4knh— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 9, 2017
The robber approached a cashier with merchandise on August 8 then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The suspect is accused of targeting at least three Walgreens stores within the St Louis area.
Cops posted a second image on Twitter a few days later.
The jorts-wearing bandit is back. His disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends. Call us if you can ID. pic.twitter.com/jMtugNac37— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 14, 2017
It says his “disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends”.
