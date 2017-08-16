Cops call for fashion police back-up on robbery suspect wearing jorts

Back to Discover Home

Cops have alerted the fashion police to a robbery suspect because he is seen wearing denim shorts on CCTV.

St Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a post on social media and criticised his fashion sense.

The robber approached a cashier with merchandise on August 8 then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The suspect is accused of targeting at least three Walgreens stores within the St Louis area.

Cops posted a second image on Twitter a few days later.

It says his “disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends”.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Police, Fashion, UK, Jorts, United States, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover