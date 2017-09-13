Cop delivers own baby as wife goes into labour on way to hospital

A police officer delivered his own son at the side of the road after his wife went into labour en route to hospital.

Eric Szkatulkski, a sheriff’s deputy in western New York, and his wife Kelly welcomed baby Eli James on the back seat of the family vehicle on September 11.

After he arrived, the family continued the journey to hospital where mother and baby are said to be doing fine.

Deputies are prepared for everything – even if they have to deliver their own son.On September 11, Deputy Szkatulkski… Posted by Erie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Colleagues at Erie County Sheriff’s Office revealed Eli’s prompt arrival in a post on Facebook describing him as “impatient”.

“Deputies are prepared for everything – even if they have to deliver their own son.

“Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office wants to welcome Eli James to the big ECSO family, and we look forward to swearing him in as a Junior Deputy soon – and maybe a full-time Deputy in the future.”

Little Eli James, the couple’s third son, weighed 8lbs 5oz.