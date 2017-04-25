Continuously forgetting things on your way to the airport? This Dublin taxi man will help

We’ve all been there - those moments when the taxi alerts you that they’re outside and you’re far from ready.

This then leads to you shoving everything you don’t need into your bag and forgetting all of your essentials.

Well, one Dublin taxi driver has began a mission to put a stop to this by helping his passengers go through their checklist.

Irish Designer Sonya Lennon tweeted this photo earlier today with the caption, “Driver worked me through the travel checklist before he'd leave my house for the airport!”

Cutest thing ever. My @mytaxi_ie driver worked me through the travel checklist before he'd leave my house for the airport! #loveIreland pic.twitter.com/4taO4OXIQ6 — Sonya Lennon (@sonyalennon) April 25, 2017

Now, THAT’S service.

You think he could do the same before a night out?