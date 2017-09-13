Conor McGregor’s obsession with big boats may just have reached its peak
Conor McGregor has spent a lot of the last week on the high seas, and if his Instagram is anything to go by he’s thoroughly enjoying himself.
Since losing to Floyd Mayweather and earning a reported £100 million, the UFC superstar has been relaxing on the Spanish island of Ibiza – where he was for a friend’s wedding.
While the pictures he was uploading at the beginning of his trip were mostly of his son Conor McGregor Jr, as well as lavish nights-out with friends and family, there’s been a significant change in the recent ones.
Because they’re all about boats.
The Dubliner has been getting snaps of himself on a pretty big yacht – part of what he’s calling his “wealth belly” – as well as on speed boats.
During his time on the Spanish seas, McGregor came to a realisation that could be good for fight fans – and was very nearly humbled. Although not quite.
The Notorious spotted the world-famous Sailing Yacht A – a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko which is reported to be the largest private sail-assisted yacht in the world and said to cost a cool £360 million.
As well as the size of the thing, its name also seemed to give McGregor pause for thought.
The 360 million dollar "sailing yacht A" pulls up out the back garden this morning . "Sailing yacht A" its called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!
The 29-year-old couldn’t just glimpse it from afar, he needed a closer look, and after a barrage of photos from all different angles, McGregor came to a realisation.
You can almost feel the awe through the pictures.
Then through his words.
Definitely through his words.
That was a mad scene. I only posted "race to the next yacht" two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden. The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I'm starting to think I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready. Happy Tuesday
Clearly, McGregor was astonished.
In a funny but rare, almost humbled moment, he wrote: “This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand.
“To me, it is truly motivating. I’m starting to think I don’t have a wealth belly just yet. I’m more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready.”
For the fight fans out there, it sounds like it could be time to get excited – a motivated McGregor is one we can expect to see back in the Octagon. Dana White just better make sure the money’s right.
