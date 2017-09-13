Conor McGregor’s obsession with big boats may just have reached its peak

Conor McGregor has spent a lot of the last week on the high seas, and if his Instagram is anything to go by he’s thoroughly enjoying himself.

Since losing to Floyd Mayweather and earning a reported £100 million, the UFC superstar has been relaxing on the Spanish island of Ibiza – where he was for a friend’s wedding.

While the pictures he was uploading at the beginning of his trip were mostly of his son Conor McGregor Jr, as well as lavish nights-out with friends and family, there’s been a significant change in the recent ones.

Because they’re all about boats.

The Dubliner has been getting snaps of himself on a pretty big yacht – part of what he’s calling his “wealth belly” – as well as on speed boats.

During his time on the Spanish seas, McGregor came to a realisation that could be good for fight fans – and was very nearly humbled. Although not quite.

The Notorious spotted the world-famous Sailing Yacht A – a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko which is reported to be the largest private sail-assisted yacht in the world and said to cost a cool £360 million.

As well as the size of the thing, its name also seemed to give McGregor pause for thought.

The 29-year-old couldn’t just glimpse it from afar, he needed a closer look, and after a barrage of photos from all different angles, McGregor came to a realisation.

You can almost feel the awe through the pictures.

Then through his words.

Definitely through his words.

Clearly, McGregor was astonished.

In a funny but rare, almost humbled moment, he wrote: “This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand.

“To me, it is truly motivating. I’m starting to think I don’t have a wealth belly just yet. I’m more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready.”

For the fight fans out there, it sounds like it could be time to get excited – a motivated McGregor is one we can expect to see back in the Octagon. Dana White just better make sure the money’s right.