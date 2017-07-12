Conor McGregor’s new suit is more extra than Conor McGregor

We are all well aware by now that when it comes to Conor McGregor, it’s go big or go home.

So when the UFC champion attended his first press conference with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather we were prepared for some extra behaviour.

Turns out, McGregor outdid himself with this custom made pinstripe suit.

Look closely.

Did you spot it?

Yup, McGregor was wearing what may have looked like a pinstripe suit but it was really a suit repeating the words 'F**K YOU'.

The duo will fight this Aug 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

We can’t imagine what’s to come next.

The tour hits Toronto, Canada tomorrow before hitting New York and London later in the week.