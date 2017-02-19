Comedy trio the Fupin Eejits give their five principles for positive mental health
Comedy trio the Fupin Eejits have created a video to promote positive mental health.
Senan, Stevie and Eddie, who also work as psychiatric nurses when they’re not causing hilarity, have already got 10,000 views on the video since it was released this morning.
Here they highlight five key principles to maintaining your emotional wellbeing.
Their five points are:
- Connect with people
- Be Active
- Give something back
- Keep learning
- Take notice and listen
KEYWORDS: Fupin Eejits, comedy, mental health
