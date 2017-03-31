Comedy group imagine the behind-the-scenes carry on in an Irish call centre

You'd want the patience of a Tibetan Monk dealing with an Irish call centre.

That’s according to the Fupin Eejits, who have released a new video on that topic.

The comedy trio imagine what’s really going on in the background when you’re hearing some bad news, having some communication issues or being put on hold.

Beware of some strong language and crude gestures.

Have you suspected something like this happening when you were put on hold?