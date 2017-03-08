Comedian spends his day answering people's questions about International Men's Day

Year after year, International Women’s Day provokes many questions about the treatment of women in our society.

It also sees people raise the annual question of: ‘Oh yeah, well when’s International Men’s Day?’

Comedian Richard Herring has been doing Trojan work to cut these questions down to size with an all-day tweet-storm.

Ukrainian feminists march on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kiev. AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

All was calm at first…

…But the rest didn’t continue…

And that only takes us as far as 9am!

He was pre-empting questions too...

And singing...

And asking some questions of his own…

And giving to good causes...

Fast-forward ten hours and it's still the same question over and over...

Oh well, hopefully next year Richard will get the day off…
