Comedian spends his day answering people's questions about International Men's Day
Year after year, International Women’s Day provokes many questions about the treatment of women in our society.
It also sees people raise the annual question of: ‘Oh yeah, well when’s International Men’s Day?’
Comedian Richard Herring has been doing Trojan work to cut these questions down to size with an all-day tweet-storm.
All was calm at first…
So far, in pre-IWD warm up, I am delighted to see there are very few tweets asking about IMD. Pray God it continues + this nightmare is over— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 7, 2017
Lots of tweets about NOT asking about IMD, lots about IWD. I have a dream that one day IWD will be just about women + I can rest.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 7, 2017
…But the rest didn’t continue…
Yes there is Kate. Nov 19th. RT @KOB0407: Controversial but; is there an international men's day? #feminism #equalitywhat— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 7, 2017
What you got planned for November 19th mate? RT @BradThompson83: Looking forward to International Men's Day.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 7, 2017
Half true. November 19th RT @grimesIoan: There is no 'international men's day' because men as a whole do not deserve to be celebrated.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
A man from 900 years in the future here. It will still be November 19th RT @jameseades: When is International Men's Day then? #IWD2917— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
Sorry to hear google is broken. It's November 19th RT @HarryHackford: When's international men's day? I actually don't know— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
November 19th. Exactly! RT @StevePeriBoss: Tell me this then when is international MEN'S day? Exactly!— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
We have one. Upon November 19th RT @ArkJaiswal: We need International Men's Day.. 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/mrhgCUUjCN— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
November 19th, sweetie RT @samueIheyes: @RobGWarren @kellyu When is International Men's Day, love?— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
.@Nanks1109 November 19th. Still waiting for White History Month though. Equal rights and all that.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
It's on november 19th. Your dreams came true RT @Terry2Wheels: @MiSoulTweets I'm looking forward to International Men's Day #DreamOn 😉— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
It ended on November 19th, but will be back this year RT @ashepher_fp: What happened to international men's day? Sounds pretty sexist to me— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
Gonna take a punt here - November 19th RT @kemallewl: international men's day takde ke? lelaki pun nak rasa dihargai— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
And that only takes us as far as 9am!
He was pre-empting questions too...
Just to preempt you @realDonaldTrump, it's November 19th— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
And singing...
Baby Man, Baby Man, does whatever a baby can. Gets to huffing, over nothing, tweets away, about today. Oh yeah, here comes the baby man.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
And asking some questions of his own…
I notice it's Freddie Prinze Jr's birthday today. When is it MY birthday?— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
The men who want to know why IMD is not celebrated more... are they thinking it's up to women to promote it?— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
And giving to good causes...
Thanks for your offers of help, but I work alone (When's MY day?) You can if you wish make a donation to Refuge https://t.co/xY9Eb7BeME— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
Fast-forward ten hours and it's still the same question over and over...
Wanna hear a joke? The punchline is Nov 19 RT @Vince__Merolla: Wanna hear a joke Twitter? Feminism. So when's international men's day? 🤔— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
I do! November 19th RT @Chelmsford92: @Ljubica1 Does anyone know when International Men's Day is?— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017
Oh well, hopefully next year Richard will get the day off…
