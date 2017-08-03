‘Come to Besiktas’ is the quote of the summer after the club’s extraordinary Twitter video

Creative transfer reveals have been the theme of the footballing summer, but Besiktas’s latest effort might just be the most baffling so far.

After former Real Madrid defender Pepe joined the Turkish Super Lig side on a free transfer early in July, the club were ready to announce another deal in the form of Alvaro Negredo from Valencia.

But with the bar set so high for social media announcements, how would Besiktas compete? This is how.

The video begins with Ricardo Quaresma asking Pepe to come to Besiktas, who obviously agrees – the pair then both get turned into cartoon characters, while a booming bassline plays underneath.

But that’s not all – after that, it’s Pepe’s turn to ask Negredo the same question. “Hi Pepe, of course, I am coming to Besiktas,” Negredo answers – it would have been awkward had he said no.

The video isn’t the slickest this summer, but due to its clunky nature, now everybody wants to go to Besiktas.

Hello amigo. How are you. Come to besiktas. — Dan Leydon 🎨 (@danleydon) August 2, 2017

I WANT TO GO TO BESIKTAS! https://t.co/kP4sRGeB0l — David Preece (@davidpreece12) August 2, 2017

It’s definitely one of the transfer reveals of the summer – can anyone do better with a month of the transfer window left to go?

Oh man I really love this! Clubs are really pushing each ofhers' creative boundaries this summer! Bravo @Besiktas 👏 https://t.co/9tLS4gp0M7 — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) August 2, 2017

Besiktas tweets are NEVER going to get old. — Dan Leydon 🎨 (@danleydon) August 2, 2017

We regret to inform you that we now support Besiktas. https://t.co/e7IWMLfMx8 — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) August 2, 2017

And hey, why not get yourself a t-shirt to commemorate the occasion?

