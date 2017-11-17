Colin Farrell educates Americans on the fact that Ireland has supermarkets

Our very own Colin Farrell made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and during the interview he ended up educating Americans on green beer, smarties and the fact that we have supermarkets in Ireland.

Steering away from promoting his new movie, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, Kimmel asked the Dublin native about his childhood interests such as crushes and TV shows.

Farrell revealed that he grew up watching American TV shows such as Baywatch, Chips and the A-team, as a majority of us did.

Kimmel then asked the actor if those shows gave him a false impression of California when he arrived 12 years ago.

The 41-year-old admitted that it did as the supermarket Ralphs didn’t live up to the sun, sea and sand life Baywatch promised him as a child.

Confused by the answer, Kimmel asked "You don’t have a supermarket there?”

During the course of the interview, Colin also dished the dirt on green beer.