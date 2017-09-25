Coláiste Mhuire Cobh mark Mental Health Month with special carpool karaoke

Teachers of Coláiste Mhuire in Cobh have released a video to mark the end of Mental Health Month.

The video entitled ‘I Love Me' is part of the running activities the school have hosted throughout the month in order to raise awareness and open up discussion of mental health to its students.

Teachers performed to Meghan Trainor’s lyrics on their morning commute to work to capture the sentiment of this year’s #MHW17 theme ‘Love Yourself’.

The video highlights the importance of being able to love yourself while minding your own mental health and allows students to see their teachers in a different light, creating a positive atmosphere and building important relationships which broaden discussions.

The school have previously taken part in a successful flash mob where students disguised the performance as a fire drill and broke out in a sing and dance to 'Don’t Stop Me Now'.

A series of activities have been hugely successful in the school this year, including CUTEicle Nail Salon; Teachers versus Students Basketball/Dodgeball and Student Lip Sync Buzz.