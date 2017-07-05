Coláiste Lurgan students set for reality TV show

The kids of Coláiste Lurgan are getting their own reality TV show and we will definitely be tuning in.

The tv show will follow students as they enrol in one of the country's most famous Gaeltachts.

The summer courses which last for three weeks in County Galway have hit the headlines over the years for their covers of the world's most popular songs, As Gaeilge.

The new series will start on TG4 in December.

Stiofán Ó Fearaíl, from the Colaiste Lurgan Music Department, told us how they pick their stars.

"We bring in a load of people and we have everyone singing along and we just know when the people stand out to us. We see if they're interested.

"We usually hear it from the múinteoirí that 'this guy here wants to do something,' it's an informal process more than anything else," he said.

The group have most recently covered Luis Fonsi's Despacito.