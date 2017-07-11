Coffee could reduce risk of early death, research claims

Research has suggested that coffee could cut the risk of dying early.

Two large long-term studies in Europe and the US, showed benefits from having one to three cups of coffee a day.

Despite the findings, scientists have said that they do not understand the reasons why, and it could be down to other lifestyle factors.

Professor Elio Riboli from Imperial College London has said any coffee will reduce your risk.

"We found that the same results in 10 European countries from the espresso to the Norwegian filter coffee, coffee came out associated with reducing mortality," he said.