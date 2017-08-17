Clonakilty choclate makers hire staff a little out of the ordinary

The little town of Clonakilty in West Cork has been pinned as the food capital of Munster for a few years now.

With local organic farmers, cheesemakers, fishmongers, butchers, bakers and coffee roasters creating award-winning artisan products such as Clonakilty Black Pudding, the town is a bustle.

So much so, Clonakilty Cocoa Co. had to hire staff a little out of the ordinary to join the production line.

“Our poor staff are exhausted,” said bosses on the live video footage of the workers hard at work in the factory.

Just take a look at the poor baker!